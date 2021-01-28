Austin Michael Bohon, 27, passed away on Jan. 23, 2021.
Austin is survived by: his father, Chris Todd Byrum; mother, Shellie Wright; daughter, Aaliyah Faith Bohon; sons, Austin Dale Kirkland Spears, Zayne Michael Bohon; sister, Katie Leah Martin; uncle, Roger (and Susie) Hammock; grandmother, Geraldean Martin; step-father, Timmy Martin; and uncle, Scotty Martin.
Austin is preceded in death by his grandfather, Leroy Martin.
The funeral service will be held on Feb. 2 at noon, with Steve Johns and David Scruggs presiding, at Westmoreland’s Woodard Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Siloam Cemetery.
Visitation with the family will be on Feb. 2 from 10 a.m. until the service begins.
