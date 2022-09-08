Barbara Newberry Gibson, 50, of Celina, and formerly of Red Boiling Springs, passed away Sunday evening, August 28, 2022 at Livingston Regional Hospital in Livingston.
Funeral services for Barbara Newberry Gibson were conducted Thursday afternoon, Sept. 1, 2022 at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Red Boiling Springs, with Brother Ronnie Pitcock officiating. Interment followed in the Whitley Cemetery.
