Barry Neal East was born on May 25, 1972, in Hartsville, Tennessee, to Eugene East and Mary Frances Steen East. He was one of twelve children born to this union. Barry was preceded in death by his Father, Eugene East; Sister, Patricia Ann East; Brother, Scott East; and Brother-in-law, Louie Hewitt. Barry was a 1991 graduate of Macon County High School. He was of the General Baptist belief. Barry was saved by The Lord’s Sweet Grace in January of 1987. Barry was employed with the Macon County Board of Education in the Maintenance Department. In his spare time, Barry loved to hunt, fish, and spend as much time as possible in The Great Outdoors. He enjoyed mechanic work. Barry also enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He had a special love for his daughter and grandsons. Barry loved them with all his heart and soul. Early Tuesday morning, January 4, 2022, and the age of forty-nine years, seven months, and ten days, Barry was carried by the angels to his Heavenly Home. Barry will be dearly missed here on Earth, but our loss is truly Heavens gain. Barry Neal East
is survived by; Daughter, Taylor Cliburn and husband, Austin; Mother, Mary East; Grandchildren, Jase Cliburn and Kobee Cliburn; Sisters, Linda Hewitt, and Katie Rhoads and husband, Don; Tammy Robinson and husband, Jeff, and Angie East; Brothers, Randy East, Mike East, Tony East, Tim East, and Jeff East and wife, Clara; and Sister-in-law, Pam East.
A Host of Nieces and Nephews also survive. Funeral services for Mr. Barry Neal East were conducted on Thursday, January 6, 2022, from The Chapel of Alexander Funeral Home with Reverend Jason Halloway officiating. Interment followed in the Anderson and Son Memorial Park. Pallbearers were; Randy East, Mike East, Tony East, Tim East, Jeff East, and Jeff Robinson. Honorary Pallbearers were; Brian “Rooster” Jones, Brian Shaw, Chad Moore, Cody Garnett, Kent Copas, Donnie Steen, John Drury, and Tony Dyer. Alexander Funeral Home, Directors, in charge of arrangements. 615-666-2189 or www.alexanderfh.com
