Ms. Berldean Meador Fogle, age 81, of Lafayette, passed away January 24, 2022.
Private graveside services and interment were conducted by Alexander Funeral Home on Wednesday, January 26, from the Anderson and Son Memorial Park.
Updated: February 3, 2022 @ 4:45 am
