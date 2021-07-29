Bertha Mae Mooneyhan Morris Summers, 66, of Lafayette, passed away on on July 16, 2021.
Bertha was born June 10, 1955, in Springfield.
Bertha was the daughter of Johnnie Everett and Katherine Baskerville Mooneyhan.
She was a retired caregiver and a member of Cherrymound Baptist Church.
Bertha was preceded in death by her first husband, Charles Morris, and her second husband, Billy Summers.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by: her sister, Delores (Christy) Renfro; six brothers, Frank, Larry, Floyed, Johnnie Wayne, J.D., and Howard Mooneyhan.
She is survived by: nieces, Susanna Neria, Brandy Trejo; nephews, James Mooneyhan, Thomas Mooneyhan; great-nieces, Soledad Neria, Mindy Mooneyhan, Patience Mooneyhan, Rispah Mooneyhan; and great-nephews, Marcelino Neria, Jr., Vicente Neria, Erik Trejo, Steven Trejo, Peyton Trejo, Jay Mooneyhan and Zach Mooneyhan.
Visitation was held on July 20 at Impact Fellowship Church in Gallatin and on July 21 prior to the funeral service, with burial to follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Orlinda.
Erik Trejo, Steven Trejo, Vicente Neria, Marcelino Neria, Jr., Robert Fields and Soledad Neria served as pallbearers.
Arrangements were entrusted to Sumner Funeral & Cremation in Gallatin.
