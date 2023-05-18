Betty Jean Goad, 85, of Red Boiling Springs, passed away on May 14, 2023, at Sumner Regional Medical Center in Gallatin. Funeral services were conducted on Friday at noon from the chapel of the Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Lafayette, with Daniel Cook and Ricky Holland officiating. Interment followed in Anderson & Son Memorial Park.
Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Lafayette was entrusted with the arrangements.
