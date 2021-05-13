Betty Lou Gross McClard was born on Sept. 18, 1938, to the late Rufus Perry Gross and Mary Manson Goodall Gross.
She passed away on April 30, 2021, at the age of 83.
Betty was born and raised in Macon County.
She married Billy Wayne McClard in 1958. They lived in Allen County, Kentucky, with their three boys until 1989.
Betty and Billy then retired to Lafayette and bought a house at 606 Courthouse View St. Even after Billy’s passing in 2007, Betty loved her home.
In 2013, her health began to fail, and she moved in with her son in Goodlettsville. She resided there until her passing.
Along with her parents and husband, Betty was also preceded in death by her son, James Richard McClard.
Betty worked all her life (beyond being a mother and housewife) as a factory seamstress, a kitchen cook for Knollwood Nursing Home and a sitter for the elderly members of the community.
Betty was baptized in August of 1953 into Brattontown Missionary Baptist Church and later became a member of Willow Creek Baptist Church in Lafayette.
Betty Lou is survived by: her sons, Jimmy Wayne McClard of Goodlettsville, Timmy Layne McClard of Washington, D.C.; and a sister, Sylvia Brooks of Allen County.
Graveside services and interment were conducted on May 4 at Red Hill Cemetery, with Tim Lowhorn officiating.
Alexander Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
