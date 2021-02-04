Betty Sue Key was born on Sept. 4, 1936, in Lafayette, to the late Cozy Driver and Ruth Bohanon Driver.
Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by: her husband, Billy Joe Key; sisters, Cozette Birdwell, Jacqueline “Jack” Morris, Wilma Driver Calloway; and brothers, Lloyd Driver, Carl “Dick” Driver, Jimmy Driver, Vester “Skeeter” Driver.
Betty was saved by our Lord and savior, Jesus Christ. She was member of Lafayette Missionary Baptist Church.
She married Billy Key on May 14, 1954, and they were blessed with two daughters, and one son.
Betty very much enjoyed reading and watching Western television shows. Most of all she loved spending time with her family and friends.
On Jan. 24, 2021, at the age of 84, Betty was called to her Heavenly home. She will be dearly missed by her family, friends and all that knew and loved her.
She is survived by: her daughters, Lesley Key, Lisa Key; son, Kelly Key; sister, Peggy Jenkins; and sisters-in-law, Mizelle Driver, Ann Driver and Julia Driver. A host of nieces, nephews and dear friends also survive.
Graveside services were conducted on Jan. 29 from Macon County Memorial Gardens, with Barry Miller officiating. Alexander Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
