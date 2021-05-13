Beverly Hix, 73, of the Peddlers Ridge community in Macon County, passed away on May 2, 2021, at her son’s residence.
A private family funeral service was conducted on May 5 from the chapel of Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Lafayette, with Cameron Miller officiating.
Beverly was born on March 22, 1948, in Davidson County, one of three siblings born to the late Charles Major and Josephine Acree Cayce, and she departed this life on May 2, 2021, at the age of 73 years, one month and 10 days.
On June 27, 1969, she married the love of her life, Delbert Hix, who survives. They shared 52 wonderful years together.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by: her sister, Carolyn Cayce; brothers-in-law, Dennis Hix, Ronnie Hix, Delton Hix; and sister-in-law, Sue Taylor.
Beverly lived a full life as a wonderful mother, grandmother and homemaker. She attended church at East View Church of Christ in Nashville.
Survivors include: her husband, Delbert Hix of the Peddlers Ridge community; sons, Dale (and wife Kristen) Hix of Lafayette, Phillip Hix of Crossville, James Hix of Lafayette; seven grandchildren, Sara Hix, Sloan Hix, Kennedy Hix, Noah Hix, Ana Hix, Ali Hix, Jordan Hix; brother and sister-in-law, Thomas and Nadine Cayce of Hendersonville; sister-in-law, Cathy Hix of Algood; brothers-in-law, Mark (and Kim) Hix of Red Boiling Springs, Fred (and Donna) Hix of Greenbrier, Phillip (and Kay) Hix of Clayton, Indiana, Ray Hix of Dothan, Alabama, Roger (and Sue) Hix of Glasgow, Kentucky, Nelson (and Micky) Hix of Frankfort, Kentucky; special nephew, Dewayne (and wife Sheila) Hix; and special nieces, Cindy (and husband Jamie) Perrigo of Lafayette, Alicia (and husband Barry) King of Lafayette.
Arrangements were entrusted to Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Lafayette.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.