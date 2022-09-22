Billy James Hudson, 80, of the Kempville community in Smith County, passed away Thursday morning, Sept. 15, 2022, at Sumner Regional Medical Center. Funeral Services were conducted Sunday, Sept. 18 from the Hackett chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home in Kempville, with Jack Honeycutt & Rob Whitacre officiating. Interment followed in the Hudson Family Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Anderson & Son Funeral Home, Directors Red Boiling Springs.
