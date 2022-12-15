Billy Mills Landrum, age 80, of Lafayette, TN, passed away early Tuesday morning, December 6, 2022, at his residence.
Funeral Services for Billy Mills Landrum were conducted Thursday afternoon, December 8, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. from the chapel of the Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Lafayette with Reverend Billy Freeman and Reverend Joe West officiating. Interment followed in the Anderson & Son Memorial Park. Family & Friends served as pallbearers.
Billy Mills Landrum was born March 18, 1942 in Nashville, TN, the son born to the late Basil Mills and Stella Evans Landrum, and departed this life November 6, 2022 at the age of 80 years, 8 months, and 18 days. He married the love of his life, Virginia Flippin Landrum on January 19, 1968. They got to share 54 amazing years together. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by 3 sisters, Jean Garmon, Yvonne Reynolds, and Joann Norris, brother, E.C. Landrum and sister-in-law, Georgia Ann Boles. He was a member of Pleasant Hill General Baptist Church. Billy was saved in a tractor trailer going to Georgia. He worked for many years as a truck driver for CF Consolidated Freight Company but his passion was farming.
Survivors include: Wife, Virginia Flippin Landrum, Daughter, Julie & Gregg Howard, Granddaughters, Abby Howard all of Lafayette, Hillary & Ben Love of Jefferson City, 2 Great-Granddaughters, Haddie & Harper Love, Sister, Alene Gibbs of Indianapolis, IN, Sister-in-law, Jaynie & Joe West of Lafayette.
Arrangements entrusted to Anderson & Son Funeral Home, Lafayette, TN 615-666-4011, andersonandsonfuneralhomes.com.
