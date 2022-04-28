Bobby Dale Meadows, age 74 of the Milestown Community in Clay County, TN, passed away April 17, 2022 at his residence. Funeral Services were conducted Friday morning, April 22, 2022 from the chapel of Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Red Boiling Springs, TN with Kenny Westmoreland officiating. Interment followed in the Mt. Vernon Cemetery.
Bobby Dale Meadows
Andy Dennis
Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Duffer hired as new Macon director of schools
- New schools leader readying for new role
- New administration building, health department plans progress
- County mourns former McDonald's franchise owner Carolyn R. Smith
- Local church sends relief to Ukrainian refugees
- POLICE NEWS
- Macon track teams compete in Robert James Warrior Invitational
- RBS Lady Bulldogs fall to Clay County
Articles
- Akersville hit and run still under investigation
- Candidates respond to questionnaire
- Charges against Lamantia dismissed
- City improvements, roads, traffic lights focus of five years of planning
- Director of schools candidates down to three
- Committee advances Campaign Finance and Ethics Reform Act of 2022
- Annual Teacher Appreciation Day seeking donations
- POLICE NEWS
- MCHS students attend Youth Leadership Summit in Nashville
- Lighting up rooms … from across the country
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
Should the Electoral College be abolished?
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.