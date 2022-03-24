Bobby Vernon Carnahan, age 93 of Mt. Juliet, TN, passed away March 15, 2022 at his residence. Graveside Services & Interment with Military Honors were conducted Monday afternoon, March 21, 2022 from the Kirby Cemetery with Steve Blackman officiating.
Arrangements entrusted to Anderson & Son Funeral Home, Directors Red
Boiling Springs,
TN 615-699-2191
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.