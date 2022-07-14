Bonnie Reva Bryant Cunningham, age 96, of the Jimtown Community in Red Boiling Springs, TN, passed away Saturday night, July 2, 2022, at her residence. The Family has chosen Cremation for and interment will be held at a later date at the Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery in Knoxville, TN.
Bonnie Reva Bryant Cunningham
Andy Dennis
Editor
