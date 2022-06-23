Brenda Gentry Roberts, age 73, of Lafayette, TN, passed away Sunday morning, June 12, 2022, at Tri-Star Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, TN. Funeral Services for Brenda Gentry Roberts were conducted Wednesday morning, June 15, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. from the chapel of Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Red Boiling Springs, TN with Cameron Miller officiating. Interment followed in the Whitley Cemetery. Matthew Roberts, Tyson Bray, Shannon Gentry, Patrick Glasgow, Patrick Nixon, & Joe Nixon served as pallbearers.
Brenda was born January 10, 1949 in Macon County, TN, one of three siblings born to the late Drew & Ethel Mayzell Hackett Gentry. On November 2, 2007, she married Don Roberts, who survives. They shared over 14 wonderful years together. Brenda was retired with many years of service in Food Management and a member of the Lafayette Church of Christ.
Survivors besides her husband, Don include: daughter and son-in-law, Rhonda & Jimmy Hall of Lavergne, TN; grandchildren, Kyce Bray, Ayson Bray, Krieli Bray, Katelyn Hall; sister & brother- in- law, Linda & Michael Nixon of Carthage; brother and sister-in- law, Jimmy & Loretta Gentry; special daughter, Shalena & husband Tyson Bray all of Red Boiling Springs: step-son, Matthew & wife Melanie Roberts of Hermitage, Seth Roberts of Madison.
Arrangements entrusted to Anderson & Son Funeral Home Directors, Red Boiling Springs, TN. 615-699-2191
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.