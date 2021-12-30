Burl Woods, 82, of Fountain Run, KY passed away Sunday, December 19, 2021 at his residence. The Fountain Run, KY native was a retired employee of Stitches and member of Fountain Run Old Missionary Baptist Church. He was a son of the late Hubert Clay Woods and Maude Lillian Temples Woods.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years: Peggy Woods, Fountain Run, KY; 2 sons: Robert Woods and wife, Elaine, and Ronnie Woods and wife, Lisa, all of Fountain Run, KY; 1 brother: Don Woods and wife, Pat, Lafayette, TN; 2 granddaughters: Brandi Botts (Scott) and Tosha Hauskin (Jake); 4 great grandchildren: Phoebe Botts, Kyler Hauskin, Kaydence Hauskins and Konner Hauskin.
He was preceded in death by 4 brothers: Vernon Woods, Todd Woods, William Woods and Billy Woods; 2 sisters: Geraldine Mills and Shirley Woods; 1 grandson: Wesley Clay Woods.
Funeral service were held Wednesday December 22 at Goad Funeral Home with Bro. Jonathan Marsh officiating and burial in Fountain Run Cemetery. www.goadfh.com
