Elder Burmell Morris Cothron, 80, of the Pumpkin Branch community in Trousdale County, passed away on Feb. 21, 2023, at Saint Thomas West in Nashville.
Funeral services for Elder Morris Cothron were conducted on Friday at 11 a.m. from chapel of the Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Lafayette, with Mike Carver officiating. Interment followed in the Meadorville Missionary Baptist Church cemetery. Mike Cothron, Larry Cothron, Troy Cothron, Larry DeLoach, Charlie Frye and Jimmy Fishburn served as pallbearers.
Elder Morris Cothron was born on Oct. 11, 1942, in Macon County, born to the late Audie Efford and Bula Effie McClard Cothron.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers — Audie Lee Cothron and Melburn Cothron — and his half-sister, Loretta Sauls.
On Aug. 30, 1963, he wed Helen Johnson Spivey. They shared 60 years together. Their union was blessed with three children. They made their home on Pumpkin Branch Road in Trousdale County.
Morris was saved by grace on Oct. 25, 1952. He joined, by experience and baptism, Meadorville Missionary Baptist Church on Oct. 26, 1952.
He was called to preach by God on Oct. 28, 1974. He preached his first sermon on Dec. 7, 1975. Morris labored for the Lord, conducting services, mission work, tent and brush-harbor meetings at Highland, Willard, Tompkinsville, Kentucky, and elsewhere. Morris was known for his Spirit-led instruction to the lost.
Morris worked as a mechanic, bus driver, service-station owner and farmer. He was employed and retired from the General Electric Company. In retirement, he raised beef cattle.
He was well-known throughout the county as a dedicated hunter and coon-dog trainer, only stopping when the hills got too tall to walk.
Survivors include: his wife, Helen Spivey Cothron of the Pumpkin Branch community; son and daughter-in-law, Wayland and Jennifer Cothron of Hartsville; daughters and sons-in-law, Kimberly and Bobby Taylor of Hartsville, Janice and Bill Scruggs of Hartsville; sisters-in-law, Betty Cothron of Greenbrier, Mary Cothron of Lafayette; brother-in-law, Jimmy Spivey of Hillsdale; grandchildren, Adam (Gena) Cothron, Grant Cothron, Clay (Neely) Cothron, Jessica Ray, Daniel Taylor, Jonas Scruggs, Jacob Scruggs; great-grandchildren, Maverick Cothron, Marshall Cothron, and soon-to-be Graham Cothron.
Arrangements were entrusted to Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Lafayette.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.