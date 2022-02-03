Calcie Marie Mahaney Stinson was born into this world on August 22, 1930, in Scottsville, Kentucky, to the late Burt Mahaney and Tilda Belle Meadors Mahaney. She departed this life for her Heavenly Home on January 26, 2022, at the age of ninety-one years, five months, and four days. She married Melvin Delane Stinson on November 5, 1947. They were blessed with fifty-four years together before his passing on April 8, 2001. Along with her parents and dear husband, Calcie was also preceded in death by her; Son, Dennis Lane Stinson; Brothers, Kermis Mahaney, Clovis Mahaney Carlene Mahaney, and Wendell Carter; and Sisters, Louise Stinson, and Irene Stinson. She was saved by the sweet lord’s grace and was a member of Rough Hill Missionary Baptist Church. Calcie was a homemaker. She loved flowers, sewing, and cooking for her family and friends. She will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved her, but our loss is truly heavens gain. Calcie Marie Mahaney Stinson is survived by; Son, Jimmy Harold Stinson and Wife, Janis; Daughter, Mary Lou Witcher and Husband, Ronnie; Grandchildren, Darren Stinson, Jennifer Wilson and Husband, Tony, Laurie Gammons, Jessica Calvert, and Andrea Spears and Husband, Tim; Great-Grandchildren, Lauren Griggs, Cassady Stinson and Husband, Caleb, Karson Duff, Spencer Calvert, Tyler Wilson, and Mylee Gammons; and Great-Great-Grandson, Jay Warner.
Funeral services for Ms. Calcie Mahaney Stinson were conducted on Sunday, January 30, 2022, from The Chapel of Alexander Funeral Home with Elder Anthony Hale and Elder Kyle Gammons officiating. Interment followed in the Rough Hill Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers were; Darrell Emberton, Darren Stinson, Tony Wilson, Jeff Downing, Terry Mahaney, and Gerald Shockley. Honorary Pallbearer was Jeff Blackwell. Alexander Funeral Home, Directors, in charge of arrangements. 615-666-2189 or www.alexanderfh.com.
