Mrs. Carla Deneise Etheridge, better known as “Necie,” 69, of Westmoreland, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of September 27, 2022 surrounded by her family.
Funeral services for Mrs. Etheridge were September 30 at the chapel of Woodard Funeral Home, with Bro. Greg Dunham officiating. Interment was in Siloam Cemetery.
Necie was saved by the Grace of God at a young age at Siloam Missionary Baptist Church.
Mrs. Etheridge was preceded in death by her Father — Luther Akins, Mother — Annie Mai Akins, Son — Anthony Driver and Sister — Patricia Lane “Shane” Akins.
Mrs. Etheridge is survived by: Devoted Husband — Steve Etheridge, Westmoreland; Loving Daughter — Renee (Alan) Schwendimann, Murfreesboro; Special Step-Sons — Bobby Etheridge — North Dakota, Jaime Etheridge, Westmoreland and Steven Etheridge, Lafayette; Adored Grandchildren — Jessica (Joey) Fletcher, Murfreesboro, Will Schwendimann, Murfreesboro, Great-grandson, Tommy Fletcher, Murfreesboro, Destiny Grant, Wisconsin, Bentley Raasch, Wisconsin, Neveah Lee, Cookeville, and Ashlyn Etheridge, South Dakota; Loving Sisters — Joyce (Odell) Hammock, Westmoreland and Wanda Boone, Gallatin; Special Nieces and Nephews — Tina Sterrett, Gallatin, Lynna Russum, Westmoreland, Deborah Hammock, Westmoreland, Mark Hammock, Lafayette and Ricky Hammock, Westmoreland; and a host of other special friends, neighbors, cousins and great-nieces and nephews.
Necie worked at Armstrong-Pirelli, Green Wave Florist and the Westmoreland Police Department, where she served as the first female officer in Westmoreland and the first female Police Chief in Sumner County.
