Carol R. Gammons, 87, of Nashville, and formerly of the Willette community in Macon County, passed away Friday morning, Sept. 9, 2022 at Trevecca Center for Rehabilitation & Healing in Nashville.
Funeral Services were conducted Monday afternoon Sept. 12, 2022 from the Willette Missionary Baptist Church with Elder DeWayne Gregory officiating. Interment followed in the Willette Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Anderson & Son Funeral Home, Directors Red Boiling Springs, TN 615-699-2191.
