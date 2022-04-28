Carolyn R. Smith, age 73 of Lafayette, TN passed away Saturday evening, April 16, 2022 at her residence. Carolyn is in the care of Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Lafayette. Funeral Services for Carolyn Smith were conducted Friday afternoon, April 22, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. from the chapel of the Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Lafayette with Elder Kevin Harrison officiating. Interment followed in the Anderson & Son Memorial Park. Adrian Powell, Eric Kittrell, Jeff Cox, Troy Griggs, Hayden York, & Hayden Shockley served as pallbearers.
Carolyn was saved in Knoxville, TN as a young girl. Her father was choir director in their local church and raised his children to be in every service available. At her passing she was a member of Hendersonville First Baptist Church. Carolyn and Gene were married September 18, 1867 and Gene left for Vietnam 21 days later. Gene served for 14 months as Carolyn waited on him to come home. They were married for 54 years. They had two children, Melissa in 1972 and Marcus in 1975.
She was known in Lafayette for bringing the local McDonalds Restaurant to town in 1992. She strived for excellence and demanded perfection. She retired in 2010 making a circle from Knoxville, to Gallatin, and back to Lafayette where she finds her final resting place. Through the many kind words offered to the family, one thing has been repeated over and over. Carolyn was a classy lady. She carried herself extremely well, dressed to the nines, and had the brains to back it up. Carolyn loved her grandkids, Shih-tzu Pups, she was an avid gardener, an amazing cook, a great sewer, she loved her bare feet, her windows up, and her screened in porch. She never needed much in this world as far as material things. If she had her family and they were safe and happy, she was good. Carolyn will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and everyone she impacted throughout her life.
Survivors include: Husband, Gene Smith, Daughter & Son-in-law, Melissa & Michael Shockley, Son & Daughter-in-law, Marcus & Suzanne Smith all of Lafayette, Mother, Lyla Russell of Murfreesboro, Grandchildren, Hayden Shockley, Hayden York, Makinley Smith, Cheney Smith, Hannah York, Hannah Shockley, Ava Smith, Brothers & Sisters-in-law, Fred & Kim Russell of Farmville, VA, Jim & Tina Russell of Sweden, Niece, Chelsea Russell of Farmville, VA, Nephews, Kevin Russell, Adam Russell and Special Caregiver, Linda Pedigo of Lafayette.
Arrangements entrusted to Anderson & Son Funeral Home, Lafayette, TN 615-666-4011, anderson
andsonfuneral
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.