Carolyn Sue Oliver Earps, better known as Carole, was born on June 10, 1954, in Lafayette, to the late James Allen Oliver and Josie Ann White Oliver. She was one of four children born to this union.
Carole was saved by the sweet Lord’s grace as a young girl and was a member at Sunrise Missionary Baptist Church.
She married Ronnie Earps on Dec. 8, 1972, and they were blessed with two children and 48 years together.
Carole was employed at Citizens Bank in Lafayette for 28 years.
She enjoyed watching the birds and the wildlife, going to the beach, and traveling, but mostly she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
On Dec. 16, 2020, at the age of 66, Carole was called to her Heavenly home. She is no longer in pain. Carole’s soul is rejoicing with her Lord and savior, Jesus Christ.
She will be dearly missed by her family, friends, and all that knew and loved her.
Carole is survived by: her husband, Ronnie Earps; son, Brian Earps (and wife, Regina); daughter, Amanda Sexton (and husband, Chris); sisters, Jean Eastham (and husband, Dave), Brenda Oliver Barton (and husband, David), Pam Phillips (and husband, Brett); grandchildren, Luke Sexton, Jax Sexton, Madelynn Earps; and step-grandson, Lane Sexton.
Funeral services were conducted on Dec. 19 from the chapel of Alexander Funeral Home, with Ross Brawner and Glenn Brawner officiating. Interment followed in Dixon Springs Cemetery.
Alexander Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
