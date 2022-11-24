Charles Benton Wilkerson, age 79 of the Rocky Mound Community in Macon County, TN passed away Thursday afternoon, November 17, 2022 at his residence.
Funeral Services were conducted Saturday, November 19 at 11 a.m. from the Rocky Mound Missionary Baptist Church with Elder Dean Sircy officiating. Interment followed in the Rocky Mound Cemetery.
Anderson & Son Funeral Home, Lafayette, TN. Directors, 615-666-4011.
