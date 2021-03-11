Charles Michael Flowers, 63, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, passed away on March 2, 2021, at the Medical Center at Bowling Green.
The native of Scottsville, Kentucky, was a carpenter, a member of Clifton General Baptist Church, loved riding his motorcycle, and was a Lone Wolf Rider who rode off into the wind.
He was a son of the late Charlie Herman Flowers and Rose Ellen Oliver Flowers.
He is survived by: 2 sons, Charles Joseph “Joey” Flowers (and wife, Holly) of Lafayette; Benjamin Michael Flowers (and wife, Laura) of Columbia; a daughter, Nikki Martinez (and wife, Kat) of Bellingham, Washington; four sisters, Judy Burgess (and husband, Rodney), Austin, Kentucky; Sandra Meador (and husband, Gordon) of Scottsville, Kentucky; Pam Sarver of Adolphus, Kentucky; and Faye West (and husband, Feral) Pine Bluff, Arkansas; and eight grandchildren, Braylon Flowers, Brennan Flowers, Zeya Flowers, Ashley Flowers, Michael Flowers, Jaden Martinez, Kai Martinez and Ryker Martinez.
He was preceded in death by two sisters, Dean Raney and Jean Petersen, and one brother-in-law, Danny Sarver.
Memorial services were held on March 6 at Goad Funeral Home in Scottsville, Kentucky, with Feral West officiating. Burial was held in Clifton Cemetery.
