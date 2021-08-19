Charles O. Webster, 92, of Westmoreland, passed away on Aug. 8, 2021.
One of seven children, he was born to John H. Cager Webster and Vonnie Lee (Hatcher) Webster, in Kentucky, on Sept. 12, 1928.
As a young man, he served in the National Guard and later as a firemanand chief of police in Madison.
He will be dearly remembered for his sense of humor and smile.
Charles O. Webster, is survived by: his son, Charles (Tony) Webster; seven grandchildren, Sabrina (Webster) Carter, Lori Ann (Webster) Joiner, Audrey Lynn (Carroll) Nodruft, Charles Anthony Webster II, Kirk Patrick Carroll, Paul Wayne Carroll, Charles Bailey Carroll; 15 great-granchildren, Charles Scott Steakley II, Landon Carroll, Cadence Caroll, Courtney Carroll, Tyler Carroll, Josiah Nodruft, Jewell Nodruft, Josylin Nodruft, Brittnie Webster, Kayla Campbell, Bradley Campbell, Taylor
Gaddis, Ashton Allen, Jocie Kay Webster, Lucas Webster; and four great-great grandchildren, Lilliana Steakley, Willow Westmoreland, Sa’mara Campbell, and Channing Gaddis.
He was preceded in death by: his wife, Trudence Jayne Webster; daughter, Susan Lee Carroll; grandson, Ricky Charles Wayne Webster; parents; and siblings, Newel Noatley Webster, Wilburn Daniel “Dannie” Webster, Arlene Marie Webster, Sherman Willard Webster, Dorsie Pearl Webster, and Juanita Lee Webster.
Brother David Scruggs officiated a private family graveside service at New Zion Cemetery.
There will be a memorial service to celebrate his life that will be determined at a later date.
