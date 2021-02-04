Charles Rodney Ellis, 84, of Wynne, Arkansas, died on Jan. 13, 2021, at CrossRidge Community Hospital.
Rodney was born on Sept. 14, 1936, in Wynne, to the late Uliss Ellis and Mabel Hamrick Ellis.
He married Lillian Roberts in 1954, and they raised one son, Roger.
He owned several Sonic franchises in Tennessee and Kentucky.
After retirement, they returned to Wynne.
He was a member of the First Assembly of God in Wynne.
Rodney is survived by: his wife of 66 years, Lillian Roberts Ellis; son, Dr. Roger Ellis of Wynne; and sister, Jolene Etheridge of Wynne.
Visitation was held on Jan. 16 at Kernodle Funeral Home from noon until 1 p.m. Funeral services followed at 1 p.m., with Matt Hodges officiating.
Burial was held in Harris Chapel Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Assembly of God building fund.
Kernodle Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
Interested individuals may sign an online guestbook at www.kernodlefh.com.
