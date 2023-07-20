Charles Wayne Swindle, 87, of Glasgow, Kentucky, and formerly of Lafayette, passed away on July 15, 2023, at the NHC Health Care in Glasgow.
Funeral services were conducted on Tuesday afternoon at 1 p.m. from the chapel of Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Lafayette, with David Swindle and Alan Miller officiating. Interment followed in Galen Cemetery with military honors by the Veterans Honor Guard.
Joey Dyer, Keith Dotson, Patrick Swindle, Issac Swindle, Brent Jones, and Ronnie Holland served as honorary pallbearers. Andy Miller, Steve Blankenship, Barry Dotson, Wayne Miller, Jeremy Wilson, Jason Dyer, and Tim Ferguson served as pallbearers.
Charles Wayne Swindle was born on Feb. 15, 1936, in Lafayette, the son born to the late Ruby and Mable East Swindle, and departed this life at the age of 87 years and five months.
He married the love of his life, Gladys Alene Miller Swindle, on July 12, 1959. They shared 64 wonderful years together.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brother, Hillous Swindle, and sister, Rulene Blankenship.
Charles worked as an airplane manufacturer, and he was the owner and operator of Purina Farm Supply in Lafayette. He had a degree in drafting and real estate.
Survivors include: his wife, Gladys Miller Swindle; daughter and son-in-law, Meshel and Kevin Goodman; son and daughter-in-law, Terry and Nicole Swindle; grandchildren, Courtney Stewart, Tyler Stewart, Megan Swindle, William Goodman (and fiancé, Taylor); and sister-in-law, Elizabeth Swindle.
Arrangements were entrusted to Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Lafayette.
