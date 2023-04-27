Cheryl Ann Hall was born into this world on Dec. 12, 1948, in Nashville, and departed this life for her Heavenly home on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.
She was born to Mattye Cothron Hall and James Alvin Hall.
“Cooky” — as she was affectionally known to her family, friends, and business associates — was always beautiful and delightful to be acquainted with.
She graduated in the class of 1966 from Macon County High School.
She went on to earn a degree in business administration.
Cooky was employed by the Loren M. Berry Company, known worldwide as the Yellow Pages. There she held various positions in the advertising division. Eventually, she was an intrigal part of the Bell South Yellow Pages advertising division. She served there until retirement in 2017.
Cooky was of the Baptist belief and attended Brentwood Baptist Church.
She was very committed to many charitable organizations, offering her expertise and support whenever called upon.
Her favorite hobby was knitting.
Cooky was preceded in death by: her mother, Mattye Cothron Hall; father, James Alvin Hall; and brother-in-law, Ronald Minnich.
She is survived by: her sister, Saundra Minnich of Atlanta, Georgia; niece, Mitzi Ritchie (and husband, Michael) of Johns Creek, Georgia; and great-nephew, Brandon Kemper Ritchie.
Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Alexander Funeral Home, with pastor Ron Mathis officiating.
Visitation will be held from 12:30 p.m. until the service time at 2 p.m. Interment will follow at Macon County Memorial Gardens.
Alexander Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
