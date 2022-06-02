Christopher Luke Hix, age 55, of Red Boiling Springs, TN passed away Friday morning, May 27, 2022 at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, TN. Funeral Services were conducted Monday afternoon, May 30, 2022 from the chapel of Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Red Boiling Springs, TN with Brother Tim White & Brother Todd O’Hair officiating. Interment followed in the Whitley Cemetery with Military Honors by the TN Military Funeral Honors.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.