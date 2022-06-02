Christopher Luke Hix, age 55, of Red Boiling Springs, TN passed away Friday morning, May 27, 2022 at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, TN. Funeral Services were conducted Monday afternoon, May 30, 2022 from the chapel of Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Red Boiling Springs, TN with Brother Tim White & Brother Todd O’Hair officiating. Interment followed in the Whitley Cemetery with Military Honors by the TN Military Funeral Honors.
Christopher Luke Hix
