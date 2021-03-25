Clara Olene Russell Jones, 89, of Lafayette, passed away on March 16, 2021, at her daughters’ residence in Lafayette.
Olene was at the Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Lafayette.
Funeral Services were conducted on March 18 from the chapel of Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Lafayette, with Michael Swindle officiating. Interment followed in Macon County Memorial Gardens.
Kerry Gregory, Barry Gregory, Robert McClanahan, Carson Copas, Brandon Meador and Shane Whitefield served as pallbearers.
Olene was born on March 3, 1932 in Macon County, one of nine siblings born to the late Sidney & Susan Knight Russell, and she departed this life on March 16, 2021, at the age of 89 years and 13 days.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by: her grandson, Eric Jones; the father of her children, Ray Beasley Jones; and five brothers, Willie Russell, Raymond Russell, Veltra Russell, Bud Russell, Leamon Russell; and two sisters, Irene Russell and Mazie Russell.
Olene worked as an assembly worker at Carter’s Automotive for more than 20 years.
Olene was Missionary Baptist in belief.
Survivors include: her daughter, Penny and Harold Carnahan of Lafayette; sons, Timmy & Cindy Jones of Lafayette, Kenny Jones of Lafayette; grandchildren, Alisha McClanahan, Brooke Robinson, Emily Adamopoulos, Molly Jones, Kody Clason, Kady Clason, Jessi Jones, Shaye Fitzpatrick, Brandon Carnahan; 26 great-grandchildren; a sister, Ruby Gregory of Lafayette; and special caregiver, Kendra Brady of Red Boiling Springs.
Arrangements were entrusted to Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Lafayette.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.