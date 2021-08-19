Clifford Stevenson “Steve” Hester, 71, of Lafayette passed away at his residence on June 10, 2021.
He was born on May 16, 1950, in Lafayette to Walter Hester and Fannie Jones Hester. Steve was a retired painter.
He was preceded in death by: both of his parents; his spouse, Wilma Stafford; sister, Betty Veach; nephew, Randy Byrd; two great-nephews, Riley Byrd, Brandon Byrd; and other family members.
He is survived by: his son, Anthony Hester; step-son, Jamie (Jennifer) Stafford; sister, Dollie (Roger) Bronner; nieces, Tiffany Saballos, Paula Byrd, Jersey Byrd, Charlene Fields; nephews, Walter (Regina) Fields, Robert Fields, Chad Hardgrave; uncle, Thomas Smith; cousins, Gail Deering, Kathy (Darrell) Gammill, Rita (Randy) Smith, Marilyn (Rusty) Perkinson; and several others that love him.
Services for Steve were held on June 12, and arrangements were entrusted to Anderson & Son Funeral Home.
Burial was held at Eulia Cemetery, officiated by Jamie Seales, and the pallbearers were Chad Hardgrave, Roger Bronner, Jamie Seales, Timmy Whitley, Randy Smith and James McCarter.
The family would like to thank Anderson & Son Funeral Home, Caris Hospice, the pallbearers, and everyone who has been there for them during this time.
