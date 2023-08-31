Climath Powell Morgan, 95, of the Coley Town community of Macon County, passed away on Aug. 24, 2023, at Knollwood Manor in Lafayette.
Funeral services were conducted on Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Lafayette, with Ricky Wilson and Benjie Blackwell officiating. Interment followed in the Anderson & Son Memorial Park.
Jeff Morgan, Thomas Massey, Collin Morgan, Kendrick Carter, Clint Carter, and Shawn Carter served as pallbearers.
Climath Powell Morgan was born on June 12, 1928, in Macon County, born to the late Elton Comer and Hester Hix Powell, and departed this life on Aug. 24, 2023, at the age of 95 years, two months, and 11 days.
She married the love of her life, Thurman Ottis Morgan, on Dec. 19, 1946.
He preceded her in death on Nov. 15, 1987.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by a son, Larry T. Morgan, great-granddaughter, MaKaya Carter.
Climath worked as the bookkeeper for the Macon County Board of Education for 31 years.
She was a member of Lafayette Missionary Baptist Church.
Climath was active in helping start the girls softball team helping start the girl scouts in Lafayette.
Survivors include: daughter and son-in-law, Sherry and Jeff Massey; daughter-in-law, Wanda Morgan; grandchildren, Thomas Massey, Mary Massey, Kim (Shawn) Carter, Lori (Clint) Carter, Jeff (Evette) Morgan; great-grandchildren, Kendrick Carter, Keeley Carter, Morgan Carter, Cadence Carter, Allye Morgan and Collin Morgan.
Arrangements were entrusted to Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Lafayette.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.