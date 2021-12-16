Clyde Alvin Lee, 90, of the Milestown Community in Clay County, TN, passed away December 6, 2021 at his residence. Funeral Services were conducted Wednesday morning, December 8, 2021 from the chapel of Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Red Boiling Springs, TN with Brother Kenny Westmoreland officiating. Interment followed in the Pitcock Cemetery with Military Honors by Veterans Honor Guard.
Arrangements by Anderson & Son Funeral Home, Directors Red Boiling Springs, TN 615-699-2191
