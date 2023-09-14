Clyde Leon Slagowski, Jr., 75, of Red Boiling Springs, passed away on Sept. 1, 2023, at Macon Community Hospital in Lafayette.
A celebration of life will be conducted on Saturday afternoon at 12:30 p.m. from Launchpoint Church in Lebanon, with pastor Jim Kubic officiating.
Arrangements were entrusted to Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Red Boiling Springs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.