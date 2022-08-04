Corrynne Smith Clements, 83, of the Hermitage Springs Community in Clay County passed away early Wednesday morning, July 27, 2022 at her residence. Funeral services were conducted Monday morning, Aug. 1, 2022 from the chapel of Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Red Boiling Springs. Interment followed in the Clementsville Cemetery.
