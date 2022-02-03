Craig Steven Rubright was born in Pottsville, Pennsylvania to the late George William Rubright and Cecilia Susan Firth Rubright. Along with his parents, Craig was also preceded in death by his Brother-in-Law, John Allen; and Great-Nephew, Austin Varner. Craig was an architect by trade. He worked as a security officer for both the Tennessee Titans and Nashville Predators. He was an animal lover and advocate for animals. On Friday, January 21, 2022, at the age of fifty-two, Craig departed this life for his Eternal Home. He will be terribly missed by his family and friends. Craig Steven Rubright is survived by; Sisters, Tina Weikel, Trudy Allen, and Lorelei Rubright-Gentry; Brothers, George W. Rubright III and Wife, Tanya, and Brian Rubright. Thirteen Nieces and Nephews, Twenty Great-Nieces and Nephews, and Four Great-Great-Nieces and Nephews also survive. Craig Steven Rubright and his family chose cremation.
There was a Celebration of Life held on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at Grecian Steak House in Lafayette. The family request that donations be made to your Local Animal Shelter or the SPCA in Craig’s memory. Alexander Funeral Home, Directors, in charge of arrangements. 615-666-2189 or www.alexanderfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.