David Hugh Anderson was born into this world on June 3, 1968, in Nashville, Tennessee, and stepped off on that beautiful shore Sunday, August 28, 2022, making his stay on Earth fifty-four years, two months, and twenty-two days.
On a Wednesday night, as a young boy on the floor of an altar, David reached out to touch the Savior with that same faith as the woman with the issue of blood and was saved by God’s grace. When telling his testimony, he would say, “When I came up, Grandmama was standing right behind me.” Just like the woman, he knew he had been made whole.
David married Marcia Keene Ballou on March 9, 1996, and soon after joined Long Creek Missionary Baptist Church by experience in baptism. David stood firm for the truth and the old-time way and loved his church family dearly. David was employed by GCP Technologies where he was a very respected supervisor. However, his biggest job was taking care of his family. He was the first call anyone made when they needed help or advice. Whether it be working on a vehicle or making a life decision, Paw, as he was called, was there with his knowledge and wisdom.
He loved his family fiercely and unconditionally. His children and grandchildren never had to look far to find Paw. He was always there with his aggravating grin, dry humor, and a million questions. “MeMe Sundays” were his favorite times when he was surrounded by his family, good food, and birthday cake. Hunting and the outdoors was a passion of David’s.
A few times a year, he headed out west to hunt. He spent many hours getting his truck, “Valentine”, ready and looked forward to spending time with his hunting buddies. Some of his best smiles are found when he finally got a “good one”. David was the same no matter where you saw him. He stood for what was right and was not afraid to tell the truth whether you liked it or not. He was truly a good man.
However, out of all the good he did in this world that is not where his assurance of a heavenly home came from. That assurance came on the night he bowed as a little boy in the altar. David left an example for us all to live by. He was a loving son, brother, and friend. There are no words to describe the hole he leaves as a husband, father, and grandfather — it can never be filled. Our lives are forever changed.
He cannot come back to us but we can go to him. All it takes is true-heart felt salvation, and that was his prayer for all his family and friends to hear the gospel and be saved. He will be missed every second of every day until we are all together again.
Written with all love and respect by his children and grandchildren. David is survived by; Wife, Marcia Keene Anderson; Son, Greg Ballou and fiancé, Katie Beth Meador; Daughter, Heather Gann and husband, Stacy; Father, David Hugh Anderson, Sr. and wife, Erma; Brother, Rob Anderson and wife, Sonja; Grandchildren, Tyler Gann and wife, Dayle, Kelton Ballou, Tanner Gann, Kadence Ballou, Trey Gann, Kaybree Meador, and Ellie and Lila Evitts; Great-Granddaughter, Demi Lane Gann; Sisters-in-law, Cathy Jones and husband, Bill, and Treva Marshall and husband, Joe; Nieces, Robin Anderson and fiancé Christopher Alexander, Rebecca Anderson, Rylee Anderson, Rachel Alvis and husband, Dalton, Tabitha Wakefield and husband, Mark, Samantha McDonald and husband, Kelley Mac, Kayla Cross and husband, Matt, and Tori Marshall and fiancé Jacob Griffin. Several Aunts and Uncles and Great-Nieces and Nephews also survive.
Funeral services for Mr. David Hugh Anderson were conducted on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, from The Chapel of Alexander Funeral Home with Elder Greg West, Elder Daniel Cook, and Elder Anthony Hale officiating. Interment followed in The Macon County Memorial Gardens. Alexander Funeral Home, Directors, in charge of arrangements. 615-666-2189 or www.alexanderfh.com.
