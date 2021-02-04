David Lee Sherrell, 51, of Bethpage, passed away on Jan. 28.
The funeral service was conducted on Feb. 1 at Martin Chapel Church in Portland.
Westmoreland’s Woodard Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
Updated: February 4, 2021 @ 12:59 pm
