Deanna Lane Deering Lampi was born into this world on November 9, 1948, and departed this life for her Heavenly Home on Thursday, March 3, 2022. She was the only child born to the late Marion Deering and Jonell Morris Deering. Deanna was saved by The Lord’s Sweet Grace and was a member of Grace Missionary Baptist Church. She married David John Lampi on December 29, 1987. He preceded her in death in February 2016. Deanna worked as Skyline Medical Center as a medical staff coordinator. She retired on December 21, 2016 after thirty-nine years of dedicated service. She loved reading, football, Braves Baseball, and watching Matt Dillon on Gun Smoke.
Deanna Lane Deering Lampi is survived by; Daughter, Sherri Reece and husband, Charles; Granddaughters, Amanda Draper, and Calli Hackett and husband, Ryan; Great-Grandchildren,
Romi Reece and Weylin Hackett. Graveside services for Ms. Deanna Deering Lampi were conducted on Saturday, March 5, 2022, from The Macon County Memorial Gardens with Brother Greg Wilson officiating. Interment followed. Pallbearers were family and friends. Alexander Funeral Home, Directors, in charge of arrangements. 615-666-2189 or www.alexanderfh.com
