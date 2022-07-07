Ms. Deborah Jones Ferguson, age 61, passed away June 30, 2022. Funeral services were conducted on Saturday, July 2, from The Chapel of Alexander Funeral Home with Elder Eric Phillips and Elder Jeff Blackwell officiating. Interment followed in The Macon County Memorial Gardens.
Deborah Jones Ferguson
Andy Dennis
Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Portland man charged with attempted murder in Simpson County, Ky.
- Paving in Lafayette almost complete
- Community calendar
- Library board of trustees to meet Aug. 10
- EDUCATION
- MCHS to have softball camp July 11-13
- Blackburn backs National Guard members set to be fired over COVID-19 vaccine refusal
- New state laws designed to protect victims of violent crimes, increase punishment
Articles
- Fireworks allowed in city limits July 3-5
- POLICE NEWS
- In Tennessee, near-total ban on abortion to take effect within weeks
- Community calendar
- RBS student among Tri-County Washington tour contest winners
- Country Creek site of movie shoot for Nashville company
- Allen Jaxon Dale
- Scouts get a space education at camp
- McKenzie Raegen Leann Dyer
- Larry Herman Roark
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
Should the Electoral College be abolished?
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.