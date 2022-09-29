Deborah Lynn Smalling Kirby was born into this world on December 25, 1960, in Lafayette, Tennessee, to the late James Edward Smalling and Hazel Molene Halliburton Smalling.
She departed this life for her Heavenly Home on September 20, 2022, at the age of 61 years, eight months, and 26 days. The most important thing Deborah ever did was seek The Lord. She was saved by The Lord’s sweet grace as a young girl on the swing set at her grandparent’s house.
Deborah was a member of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church. Deborah was well known for her friendly and bubbly personality. In her past time, she enjoyed reading and writing. Deborah loved her family dearly. She was the main caretaker of her parents until their death.
Deborah’s boys and their families were a great source of pride for her.
Along with her parents, Deborah was also preceded in death by her sister, Kathy Law. Deborah Smalling Kirby is survived by: sons, Elder Daniel Cook and wife, Meranda, and Keith Kirby and wife Katie; grandchildren, Mia Cook, Maci Cook, and Ansley Kate Kirby.
Funeral services for Ms. Deborah Lynn Smalling Kirby were conducted on Friday, September 23, 2022, from The Chapel of Alexander Funeral Home with Elder Daniel Cook officiating. Interment followed in The Galen Cemetery. Pallbearers were; Jerry Cook, Terry Cook, Barry Kirby, Paul Kirby, Andy Goad, and Jerry Strode. Alexander Funeral Home, Directors, in charge of arrangements. 615-666-2189 or www.alexanderfh.com.
