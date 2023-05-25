Dee Gregory, 69, of Pleasant Shade, passed away on May 17, 2023. Funeral services were conducted on Saturday from the chapel of Alexander Funeral Home, with Joey Hackett and Dewayne Gregory officiating. Interment followed in Will Gregory Cemetery.
Arrangements were entrusted to Alexander Funeral Home.
