It is with great sadness that the family of Dennis A. Wolford announce his passing to his heavenly home on January 20, 2023 at the age of 76. Dennie will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 36½ years, Margaret and his son and family, Jack, Debbie, Olivia and Thomas. Dennis loved Macon County General Hospital and the employees were his family too.
“I have fought the good fight,
I have finished the race,
I have kept the faith.”
2 Timothy 4:7
Funeral Services for Dennis Arthur Wolford, age 76 of Lafayette, TN were conducted Tuesday afternoon, January 24, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. from the chapel of Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Lafayette, TN with Pastor Steve Skinner officiating. Interment followed in the Anderson & Son Memorial Park. Honorary Pallbearers were Scott Tongate and Stacey Brawner. Active Pallbearers were Thomas Kidd, Bill Mize, Dr. Hanna Ilia, Chris Gregory, Michael Holland, and Jerry Strode.
Dennis was born August 8, 1946 in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the son of the late Donald and Madalyn Howell Wolford and departed this life January 20, 2023 at the age of 76.
He was married to Margaret Bearden on June 19, 1986, who survives. They shared 36½ wonderful years together. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brother, Douglas C. Wolford.
He graduated for Tusculum College with a B.S. degree. After graduating college, He worked for the Government Accountability Office in Washington, D.C. He later joined McCray Memorial Hospital where he served as assistant administrator for Byron Healthcare in Fort Wayne, IN. Dennis was the administrator of McCray Memorial Hospital in Kendallville, IN where he started the first countywide EMS in Indiana, which was replicated throughout the state, and oversaw a major building project for the hospital.
In 1984, Dennis served as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and administrator of Macon County General Hospital a position in which he served with distinction in for 32 years. In his roles as CEO and administrator, Dennis served as chief spokesman for Macon County General Hospital. He led the hospital’s support of the healthcare needs of the community and has served on the statewide boards to voice the concerns and needs of rural hospitals and under his leadership, the healthcare needs of his community have seen significant improvements in the access and services available to the people of Macon and the surrounding counties.
Dennis was a leader in his community serving as an officer and active participant of the Lafayette Rotary Club, Macon County Chamber of Commerce, Macon County Senior Citizens Center, Macon County Health Council, Hope Family Services FQHC, Macon County Planning Commission, Macon County Industrial Development Board, Hartsville campus of the Tennessee College of Applied Technology and the Makin’ Macon Fit Annual Fitness event. He served the State of Tennessee as a member of the Tennessee Hospital Association (THA) Council on Clinical and Professional Practices, the THA board of directors, and the board of Tennessee Rural Partnership.
Dennis was known for his dedication to his profession and those her served, he received numerous awards, including the Rural Health Association of Tennessee Worker of the Year, the Al Grant Award for Distinguished Service, the Tennessee Hospital Association Distinguished Service Award and the American College of Healthcare Executive Regents Award. Dennis was also a published author, whose works have appeared in the Journal of the American Hospital Association.
He was best known for his demonstration of the highest level of professionalism, ability, and integrity, winning the respect and admiration of his coworkers, colleagues and those he has served.
Survivors besides his wife, Margaret of 36½ years include: son and daughter-in-law, Jack and Debbie Wolford of Greeneville, TN; grandson, Thomas Wolford; granddaughters, Olivia Wolford, Kayla (Steve) Waby; brother and sister-in-law, Donnie and Linda Wolford of Leo, IN; uncle, Richard and wife, Pam Howell; sisters-in-law, Kay Wolford all of Kendallville, IN, Linda and Keith Mitchell; brother-in-law, Tommy and wife, Debbie Bearden all of Mt. Juliet, TN; 2 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; fur baby — Sophie.
Arrangements under the direction of Anderson & Son Funeral Home Directors, Lafayette, TN 615-666-4011. wwwandersonandsonfuneralhomes.com.
