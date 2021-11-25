Mr. Dewayne
Pedigo, 81, of Lafayette, passed away November 15, 2021. Funeral services were conducted on Wednesday, November 17, from The Chapel of Alexander Funeral Home with Elder G.W. Knight officiating.
Updated: November 25, 2021 @ 9:47 am
