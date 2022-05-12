Don Ralph Tyler, age 76 of Red Boiling Springs, TN formerly of Florida passed away on, Saturday afternoon, May 7, 2022 at Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center. Funeral Services will be conducted Saturday, May 21 at 11 a.m. from the Chapel of the Trinity Baptist Church in Lake Wales, FL. Interment will follow in the Forest Hill Cemetery in Haines City, FL.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.