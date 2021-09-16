Donald Franklin Gann was born into this world on April 20, 1930, in Macon County, to the late Robert W. Gann and Hassie Jones Gann.
He departed this life on Sept. 3, 2021, at the age of 91 years, four months, and 14 days.
Donald served his country in the United States Army. He enlisted in Nashville on Feb. 6, 1951. Donald served during the Korean War and was honorably discharged with the rank of sergeant on Dec. 11, 1956.
Donald married Wilma Shockley on Feb. 14, 1953. They were blessed with four children and more than 68 years together before her passing on Jan. 21, 2021.
Along with his parents and dear wife, Donald was also preceded in death by: his son, Jerry Wayne Gann; and a brother, J.R. Gann.
Donald was a member of Walton Chapel Church of Christ. He loved his church family very much and always enjoyed leading singing. Donald was a faithful member and attended every service until his health no longer permitted.
Donald taught school in Macon County for two years. He then went to work for Citizens Bank. Donald retired after 50-plus years of dedicated service.
After retirement, Donald enjoyed playing Rook with his friends and family. He also enjoyed wood working, playing the guitar, working on his farm, spending time with his grandchildren, and lending a helping hand to anyone that might need it. Donald will be dearly missed by all.
Donald is survived by: his daughters, Monica Gann, Debbie Hughes (and husband, Jeff); son, Donnie Gann (and wife, Tameshia); grandchildren, Dylan Gann (and wife, Erica), Logan Gann (and wife, Kennedy), Hannah Langford (and husband, Andrew), Dustin Gann; and great-grandchildren, Conner Gann, Archer Gann, Declan Gann, and Aynsley Hurst.
Funeral services were conducted on Sept. 6 from the chapel of Alexander Funeral Home, with Steve Peeler and Frank Fox officiating. Interment with military honors followed in Macon County Memorial Gardens.
Alexander Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.