Donald Lynn Patterson, better known as Donnie, was born into this world on Sept. 21, 1956, in Lafayette, to the late Bernard Patterson and Dorothy Yokley Patterson.
On July 31, 2023, Donnie was carried by the angels to his Heavenly home at the age of 66 years, 10 months, and 10 days.
Along with his parents, Donnie was also preceded in death by his sisters — Margaret Patterson, Joyce Lyons, and Gloria Faye Meador — and a brother, Arthur Patterson.
Donnie was saved on Aug. 6, 1970, and told the good news two days later on Aug. 8. He joined Akersville Missionary Baptist Church on Aug. 23 of that same year.
Donnie was united in marriage on July 15, 1977, to his best friend, Debbie Whittemore. They were blessed with two sons and 46 years of marriage.
Donnie was employed at T.W. Frierson as a supervisor.
He retired in February of 2022 after 41 years of dedicated service.
Donnie’s favorite past-time was fishing and cooking for family and friends.
He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Donnie is survived by: his wife, Debbie Patterson; sons, Shannon Patterson (and wife, Kristen), Colby Patterson (and wife, Cheray); grandchildren, Hunter Patterson, Hayden Patterson, Hudson Patterson, Maysi Patterson, Makensi Patterson; and sister, Linda Jenkins (and husband, Noel).
Funeral services were conducted last Wednesday from the chapel of Alexander Funeral Home, with Greg West and Daniel Tinsley officiating. Interment followed in Macon County Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers were Jackie Yokley, Jeremy Yokley, Kent Jenkins, Gary Keene, Jeff Blackwell and Keith Nichols. Honorary pallbearers were Brent Jenkins, Doug Cook, Jerry Yokley, Jesse Yokley, Todd Burgess and Tony Pare.
Alexander Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
