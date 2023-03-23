Donald Neal Woods, 75, of Lafayette, passed away on March 11, 2023, at Macon Community Hospital in Lafayette.
The Fountain Run, Kentucky, native was a retired employee of Fleetwood Homes and O’Reilly’s Auto Parts and a Baptist.
He was a son of the late Hubert Clay Woods and Maude Lillian Temple Woods.
He is survived by: his wife, Patsy DeAnn Turner Woods of Lafayette; four daughters, Donna Wheat of Glasgow, Kentucky, Denise Whittemore (Alan) of Beech Grove, Indiana, Lorie Woods of Lafayette, Amanda Vaughn (Mitch) of Lafayette; nine grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by: five brothers, Vernon Woods, Burl Woods, Billy Woods, Todd Woods, William Woods; two sisters, Gearldine Mills, Shirley Woods; and a
son-in-law, Jeff Wheat.
A memorial service was held at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Goad Funeral Home, with Tim Eaton officiating, and a burial at a later day in Fountain Run Cemetery. Visitation was on Saturday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Goad Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.