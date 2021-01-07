Donald Terry Johnson, 73, of Gordonsville, and a native of the Willette community of Macon County, passed away on Dec. 28.
Mr. Johnson was born on Sept. 13, 1947, in Macon County, a son of the late Milus Johnson and Elaine Thomas Johnson. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Harold Johnson, and a sister, Becky Johnson Anderson.
He married Janice Sue Huff on Dec. 1, 1989.
He was a graduate of Red Boiling High School. Mr. Johnson was a member of New Middleton Baptist Church. He was saved at Hickman Baptist Church.
He worked for Clark Lumber Company in Gordonsville and later for Bonnell Aluminum until his sickness caused him to retire.
Mr. Johnson is survived by: his wife of 31 years, Jan Johnson of Gordonsville; step-children, Michelle Bly of Murfreesboro, Danny Bly of Murfreesboro, Christy Potts of Gordonsville, Susan Boyd of Carthage, John Potts of Gordonsville, Heather Potts of Gordonsville, and Joshua Potts of Gordonsville. Eleven grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews also survive.
Graveside services and interment were held on Dec. 30 at Thomas Cemetery in Willette, with Mark West officiating.
