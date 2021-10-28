Donald Allen Winn, 83, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at his home in Lafayette, Tennessee. He is the son of the late William Allen Winn and Alice Lucille Pitcock Winn of Glasgow, KY. He was a retired accountant and a veteran of the United States Army. He enjoyed reading, researching genealogy, working Sudoku and jigsaw puzzles.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Carolyn McMurtrey Winn, Lafayette, TN. Two sons, Gary Allen Winn, Glasgow, KY and Steven Lee Winn and friend Valerie McAllister, Lebanon, TN.
Funeral service for Mr. Winn were held at 2 p.m. Sunday October 24, 2021, at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Military Honors will be provided by the DAV Chapter #20 of Glasgow. Visitation was held on Sunday from 11 a.m. until time for service at the funeral home.
A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Winn. Please share your condolence with the family at www.crowfuneralhome.com. Family request that donations be made to the Disabled American Veterans Chapter #20 of Glasgow c/o Jay Harville 3742 Lyon School Rd., Glasgow, Ky 42141 or to the charity
of your choice.
